Mom’s alarming photo of sleeping toddler warns parents of indoor heatstroke

(EDMONTON, Alberta, Canada) — A Canadian mother is hoping to bring awareness to the dangers of indoor heatstroke, which she said could have taken the life of her 3-year-old

daughter.

Jenn Abma of Edmonton, Alberta, told ABC News that she went upstairs to wake her toddler, Anastasia, from her hour-long nap on July 13. Abma said Anastasia was overheating in her bedroom and would

not wake up.

“I had a gut feeling something was wrong,” Abma recalled. “I went upstairs and it was extremely hot. It was like a sauna in there. The curtains were closed and the windows were open …read more