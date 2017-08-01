Mom’s alarming photo of sleeping toddler warns parents of indoor heatstroke

Siri Stafford/iStock/Thinkstock(EDMONTON, Alberta, Canada) — A Canadian mother is hoping to bring awareness to the dangers of indoor heatstroke, which she said could have taken the life of her 3-year-old
daughter.

Jenn Abma of Edmonton, Alberta, told ABC News that she went upstairs to wake her toddler, Anastasia, from her hour-long nap on July 13. Abma said Anastasia was overheating in her bedroom and would
not wake up.

“I had a gut feeling something was wrong,” Abma recalled. “I went upstairs and it was extremely hot. It was like a sauna in there. The curtains were closed and the windows were open …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462