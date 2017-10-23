Mom’s breast-feeding pump-kin carving hits home for women on social media

Taylor Tignor(ABINGDON, Va.) — One woman’s breast-feeding jack-o’-lantern creation is getting lots of love on Facebook.

Taylor Tignor of Abingdon, Virginia, shared a picture of her pumpkin on the Facebook page called Breastfeeding Mama Talk, where it received thousands of likes and shares.

“I’m very, very adamant on breast-feeding,” Tignor, a mother of two, told ABC News. “I don’t want to push it on people, but for those who do breast-feed, I wanted to normalize it while inspiring people to do something cool for Halloween.”

With help from her family, Tignor used a large pumpkin, a small pumpkin, two tomatoes and a breast


