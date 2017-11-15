Mom’s raw photo of her stretch marks resonates with many

Hayley Garnett(NEW YORK) — Many women hide the scars of pregnancy, but one mom put hers on display in a very public way instead.

Hayley Garnett recently gave birth to twin girls Ruby and Ramona. She also has a son, Archer. Among the beautiful pictures of her children on her Instagram is a photo that stands out.

In it, she holds her twins next to her bare stomach covered in stretch marks. “Happy one week birthday, ladies,” she wrote. “This morning Archer asked me what’s wrong with my belly and I told him that all of my babies leave marks …read more