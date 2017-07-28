Mom’s viral blog about parenting choices confirms ‘both of us are good moms’

Karen Johnson(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) — It seems this Facebook post on mom shaming may just be the one everyone can agree on.

Karen Johnson of the Facebook page The 21st Century SAHM (stay-at-home mom) posted, “Girlfriends, I got to get something off my chest.” What followed has been shared more than half a million times.

The Kansas City-area mom of three wrote in part, “My house is never clean. Like ever. I have friends (with kids) whose houses are spotless. Are they better mothers than me? Nope. Am I a better mother than them? Nope. I have friends who are …read more