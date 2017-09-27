Mom’s viral post of horrific car accident reminds parents of importance of car seats

(Jenna Casado Rabberman) Jenna Casado Rabberman posted this picture of a car accident to Facebook. Her kids were unharmed.(NEW YORK) — A mother’s post of her destroyed car with two perfectly intact car seats is reminding parents everywhere of the importance of proper car seat installation and use.

Jenna Casado Rabberman posted the photo to Facebook on Tuesday and it’s already been shared nearly 100,000 times.

Rabberman told ABC News she was driving her two young sons — Beckett, 2.5 and Brooks, 6 weeks — when she was in a crash.

Though the car was totaled, the boys were “completely unharmed.”

Alisa Baer, also …read more