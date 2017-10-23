Mom’s viral video responds to the question on why she has ‘so many’ kids

ABCNews.com(NEW YORK) — A mom of six who has been asked one too many times why she has “so many kids” decided to answer the question once and for all in a now-viral Facebook video.

Jenny Evans, who lives in New England with her husband, Phillip and six children ages 1 to 13, is the woman behind the Facebook page Unremarkable Files. Her video, posted earlier this month, now has more than three million views.

The hilarious video explains that she doesn’t have “so many” kids because she likes having all her stuff broken or because she’s “trying to deplete …read more