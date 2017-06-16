Monterey Pop turns 50: David Crosby and Jorma Kaukonen share recollections about the famous festival

David Crosby and Jorma Kaukonen at Monterey Pop (Paul Ryan/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)Today marks the 50th anniversary of the start of the Monterey International Pop Festival, a three-day concert event that helped introduce many music fans to The Jimi Hendrix Experience, The Who and Janis Joplin.

The fest, which was held at California's Monterey Fairgrounds, was headlined by The Mamas & the Papas, and also featured performances by Simon & Garfunkel, Otis Redding, Jefferson Airplane, The Byrds, Buffalo Springfield, The Grateful Dead, Eric Burdon & The Animals, Booker T. & the M.G.'s, Indian sitar master Ravi Shankar and many