Month-old giraffe at Maryland Zoo dies

iStock/Thinkstock(BALTIMORE) — The Maryland Zoo has reported the death of its month-old giraffe calf Julius, saying that it has left the organization with “heavy hearts.”

“It’s hard to put our emotions into words right now,” Don Hutchinson, president and CEO of the zoo, said in a statement. “Our veterinary staff and our animal care team put their lives on hold to try and nurse Julius back to health, and every avenue was explored. Sadly, he was unable to survive in spite of their Herculean efforts.”