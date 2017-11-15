Moody Blues’ 50th anniversary “Days of Future Passed” concert to premiere on PBS’ “Great Performances”

©PatriciaSeatonPhotographyThis past summer during the first leg of The Moody Blues‘ tour celebrating the 50th anniversary of their classic orchestral concept album Days of Future Passed, the band played a special show in Toronto backed by the city’s World Festival Orchestra. That concert is the focus of a new episode of the PBS series Great Performances that will premiere across the U.S. starting Saturday, November 25; check your local listings for exact air times.

The show features The Moody Blues performing Days of Future Passed in its entirety, enhanced by a video presentation that offers narrated segments by …read more