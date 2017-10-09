Moody Blues bassist John Lodge says band’s Rock Hall nomination is “a great honor”

Courtesy of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018 were announced Thursday and among the artists in the running are The Moody Blues. While many music fans have long felt that the British group was a worthy candidate for induction, this marks the first time that The Moodies have appeared on the ballot since becoming eligible in 1989.

Moody Blues singer/bassist John Lodge tells ABC Radio that he considers the nomination to be “a great honor…because it’s other people…coming up and …read more


