Moody Blues members reflect on their classic album “Days of Future Passed” 50 years after its release

UMeThe Moody Blues‘ symphonic-rock masterpiece, Days of Future Passed, was released 50 years ago today in the U.K. and a day later in the U.S. The influential record is a concept album whose songs are connected by orchestral interludes by the London Festival Orchestra.

Longtime singer/bassist John Lodge remembers that when he and his band mates first heard the entire album, they had no inkling that it would be embraced commercially, they were just pleased with what they’d created.

"We didn't know where it was gonna go or where it would take us, or if it


