More babies survive, but suicide and poisonings increase for older children, CDC finds

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — While the overall number of child deaths has decreased slightly thanks to progress in the number of infants surviving, the hazards for older children have been growing.

Suicide rates and accidental poisonings, including those related to opioids, have increased, according to a new analysis of state data on birth and death rates released in the medical journal Pediatrics.

For children between the ages of 1 to 19 years old, suicide rates increased from 11.3 percent of all deaths in 2013 to 12.1 percent of all deaths in 2014.

Accidental poisoning deaths have particularly increased for adolescents and young adults between …read more