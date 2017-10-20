More cancer patients are now insured because of health care law

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The Affordable Care Act has led to a dramatic decrease in the number of adults with cancer who lacked health insurance, new research shows. But whether future changes to this law could reverse the trend remains to be seen.

“We wanted to understand what the ACA did, especially for vulnerable populations,” according to Aparna Soni, a doctoral candidate at the Kelley School of Business of Indiana University whose research on the topic was published Thursday in the journal JAMA Oncology. “Cancer treatment can be expensive or unaffordable for people without insurance.”

She and other researchers used data …read more