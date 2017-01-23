More Chronically Ill Patients Have Health Insurance After ACA, Study Finds

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — About 5 percent more chronically ill people in the U.S. gained health insurance coverage after the Affordable Care Act (ACA) was implemented, increasing from approximately 80 percent to about 85 percent of chronically ill people in a new study published Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Chronically ill people, including people with heart disease, cancer, diabetes, asthma, kidney disease or depression, are at risk for both physical and financial consequences of not having health insurance.

With approximately half of American adults having at least one chronic illness, researchers wanted to examine if the main provisions of the ACA, …read more