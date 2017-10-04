More major stars, including Bruce Springsteen and Neil Young, pay homage to Tom Petty

Gary Miller/Getty ImagesTributes from a variety of music greats continue to pour in for Tom Petty, who died Monday at the age of 66 after suffering a heart attack. Among the many stars paying homage to the beloved and influential rocker are Bruce Springsteen and Neil Young.

“Down here on E Street, we’re devastated and heartbroken over the death of Tom Petty,” writes The Boss. “Our hearts go out to his family and bandmates. I’ve always felt a deep kinship with his music. A great songwriter and performer, whenever we saw each …read more