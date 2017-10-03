More music stars, including Bob Dylan and Ringo Starr, pay tribute to Tom Petty

Mark Horton/Getty Images for ABATom Petty‘s unexpected death Monday at the age of 66 has left the music world heartbroken. A growing number of artists have issued statements or posted messages on social media paying tribute to Petty, including friends, collaborators and associates, as well as musicians who were inspired and influenced by the lauded singer/songwriter.

After news first broke of Petty’s passing, his friend and one-time Traveling Wilburys band mate Bob Dylan told Rolling Stone, “It’s shocking, crushing news. I thought the world of Tom. He was great performer, …read more