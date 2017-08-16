More of the Hits: Lionel Richie adds additional Las Vegas performances

Credit: Denise TruscelloLionel Richie, currently on tour with Mariah Carey, will be returning to Las Vegas not only this fall, but next year as well.

The pop legend has announced 14 additional performances of his show Lionel Richie –– All the Hits at The AXIS in Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Last year, the show — featuring hits like “Hello,” “Dancing on the Ceiling,” “All Night Long” and “Say You Say Me” — received the “Best New Resident” award from Vegas Seven magazine.



Tickets for the new dates go on sale via Ticketmaster this Saturday, August 19, at 10 …read more