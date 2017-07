Waring Abbott/Getty ImagesLast week, videos by Prince — including some live concert videos — finally made their debut on Vevo. Today, four more clips from the late legend are available on the video platform: “I Wanna Be Your Lover,” “Why You Wanna Treat Me So Bad,Save & Close” “Dirty Mind” and ‘Uptown.”

1979’s “I Wanna Be Your Lover” was the first single from Prince’s self-titled second album, and was his first U.S. hit, reaching #11 on the …read more