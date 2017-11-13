More than 103 million Americans will have high blood pressure under new guidelines

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — The American Heart Association has changed the definition of hypertension for the first time in 14 years, moving the number from the old standard of 140/90 to the newly revised 130/80.

The change is outlined in the American Heart Association 2017 Hypertension Practice Guidelines, an extensive report by experts without relevant ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

The changes are expected to drastically impact adult Americans: revising the hypertension threshold downward will increase the percent of U.S. adults living with high blood pressure from 32 percent to 46 percent — nearly half of the adult population. It will also disproportionately …read more