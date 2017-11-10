Mother of five delivers her own child on way to hospital

ABC News(PHOENIX) — An Arizona woman unexpectedly gave birth Wednesday while en route to the hospital.

At 1:23 a.m. on November 8, Shannon Geise, 31, delivered her own son after pulling over her family SUV near 32nd Street and Union Hills in Phoenix.

Baby Sebastian arrived weighing 6 pounds, 7 ounces.

“I could have never guessed that I was going to give birth in the car,” Geise told ABC News. “Everybody’s pretty surprised obviously, a little bit in shock just like me. [We’re] happy he’s here and that everyone’s healthy and there’s no complications. He’s a great baby.”

Geise is also mom to Devon, …read more