Mother of organ donor meets recipient at his daughter’s wedding

Courtesy Kellye Pummill (MESA, Ariz.) — Kellye Pummill will never get to see her deceased daughter, Marissa Pummill, walk down the aisle but she did get to watch the man whose life was saved by one of Marissa Pummill’s organs walk his own daughter down the aisle.

“It was bittersweet,” Kellye Pummill, of Mesa, Arizona, said of attending Kiasa VanCleave’s wedding last month in Idaho. “And very emotional.”

Kellye Pummill’s daughter took her own life in October 2014 at the age of 21. Just one week after her death, Marissa Pummill’s liver was transplanted into VanCleave’s dad, Troy Westover.

“It means that she …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462