Mother who refused to bring son’s vaccinations up to date sentenced to 7 days in jail

ABC News(OAKLAND, Calif.) — Rebecca Bredow, of the Detroit area, has has been sentenced to seven days in jail for refusing to bring her child’s vaccinations up to date.

Bredow appeared at a hearing on Wednesday morning at the Oakland County Circuit Court where Judge Karen McDonald sentenced her for contempt of court after Bredow refused to comply with court orders for her to allow her son to receive all his missing vaccinations within one week.

The mother of two told the judge that she takes “full responsibility” for her actions and that vaccinations go against her beliefs.

