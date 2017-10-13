Mother who was jailed for refusing to vaccinate son: I would ‘do it all over again’

ABC News(DETROIT) — The Michigan mother who was sentenced to jail last week for refusing a court order to vaccinate her son — and who has since lost primary custody of her son — said she would “do it all over again.”

“I was trying to protect my kids,” Rebecca Bredow, who lives in the Detroit area, told ABC News. “I was trying to stand up for what I believed in, and it was worth it for me to try and take the risk, because I was trying to stop the vaccinations from happening.”

“Never in a million years did I ever …read more