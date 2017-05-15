Mother’s Day surprise: Baby born in car on way to hospital

iStock/Thinkstock(MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky.) — A Kentucky woman received a Mother’s Day surprise Sunday when she gave birth to her son while on the way to the hospital.

Christy High of Mount Washington, Kentucky, said her son was ready to come as she was riding in the back seat of the family car.

“I tried reasoning with him [the baby] and asked for a few more minutes, but he wasn’t cooperating,” High joked. “He wailed [when] he came out, and that was the first time my husband knew what was going on. He said, ‘What was that?’ and I said, ‘It’s Oliver. It’s …read more


