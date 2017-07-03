“Motivated” podcast: How to sculpt your perfect body

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Actor Morris Chestnut was under pressure to drop weight before filming The Best Man Holiday in 2013.

With the help of his trainer Obi Obadike, Chestnut was able to lose more than 30 pounds in 12 weeks.

“It was challenging but to me it’s all about what you want…I feel that we control our own destiny to a certain extent,” Chestnut told ABC News’ Mara Schiavocampo on a recent episode of her podcast Motivated.

After his success, Chestnut decided to team up with his trainer Obadike to share their top fitness and nutrition tips. Their new book, The Cut: …read more