‘Motivated’ podcast: Incredible weight loss transformations

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Two fitness trainers who lost a combined 200 pounds are opening up about their weight loss success stories, sharing the key to their transformations.

At his heaviest, Adonis Hill says he was 310 pounds. “I was tired of looking in the mirror and not liking myself,” he told ABC News’ Mara Schiavocampo on the latest episode of the “Motivated” podcast.

Hill lost 100 pounds, became a fitness trainer and then decided to gain back weight to participate in A&E’s “Fit to Fat to Fit” reality show. On the show, trainers sign up to gain weight so they can …read more


