‘Motivated’ podcast: ‘Not all carbs are evil’

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Carbs often get a bad reputation. On the latest episode of “Motivated” with Mara Schiavocampo, endocrinologist Dr. Rekha Kumar and nutritionist Maya Feller tell you what you need to know about balancing carbs and a healthy lifestyle.

1) Not all carbs are evil

“I wish I could stand from the rooftops and yell out ‘not all carbs are evil — you just have to find the right ones,’” Feller said. Often the perception is to cut carbs if you are trying to lose weight or stay in shape. Feller argues that a low-carb philosophy is not always the …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462