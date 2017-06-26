“Motivated” with Mara Schiavocampo: Do you even need exercise?

ABC News(NEW YORK) — When it comes to weight loss, there is often a dispute on whether exercise or diet is most important.

ABC News’ Mara Schiavocampo sat down with obesity expert Dr. Louis Aronne and trainer Noah Neiman to tackle this topic for the first episode of ABC News’ new health and wellness podcast, Motivated.

There is no denying the positive effects of exercise, Aronne said.

“Exercise is key to good health. One of the most important things people can do to improve their health is exercise regularly,” he noted.

But when it comes to dropping pounds, your diet plays a major role.

