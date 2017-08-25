Motorcycle-themed events will celebrate release of Gregg Allman’s final album, “Southern Blood”

Credit: Patricia O’DriscollGregg Allman loved motorcycles, so in celebration of the late Allman Brothers Band frontman’s final studio album, Southern Blood, a special event called “The Midnight Rider’s Rally” will be hosted by select Harley-Davidson franchises in North America on September 8.

The celebration, which coincides with Southern Blood‘s release, will feature premiere playbacks of the album, local musicians performing Allman’s songs, and giveaways of various CDs, DVDs and LPs by and related to the Rock & Roll Hall-of-Famer. In addition, some locations will display Harley-Davidsons from Allman’s personal collection.

