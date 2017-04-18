Moy Cherie Amour: Stevie Wonder pays tribute to late Motown songwriting partner Sylvia Moy

L. Busacca/WireImage for Songwriter’s Hall of FameStevie Wonder has written a heartfelt tribute to his one-time Motown songwriting collaborator Sylvia Moy, who died Saturday at the age of 78. The legendary artist talked to Rolling Stone about Moy, who along with Henry Crosby co-wrote such memorable early Wonder hits as “Uptight (Everything’s Alright),” “My Cherie Amour,” and “I Was Made to Love Her.”

“How do you stop loving the ones you loved for a lifetime — you don’t! Sylvia Moy has made it possible to enrich my world of songs with some of the …read more