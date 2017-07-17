“Mr. Robot”‘s Rami Malek confirmed to star in Freddie Mercury biopic, “X-Men”‘s Bryan Singer to direct

Neal Preston; ABC/Randy HolmesQueen has confirmed that Mr. Robot star Rami Malek has been cast in the lead role of the long-in-the-works Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, and that Bryan Singer, director and writer of most of the X-Men films, will be directing the film.

According to a post on the band’s official website, pre-production on the flick will begin next week in the U.K., while principal filming is expected to start in and around London as early as the middle of September.

Regarding Malek's casting as Mercury, founding Queen guitarist Brian May and drummer