Mumps Outbreak Reaches 367 Cases in Washington State; Numbers Expected to Rise

iStock/Thinkstock(SEATTLE) — An ongoing outbreak of the mumps virus has continued to grow in Washington state, with at least 367 people either diagnosed or suspected of having the mumps, according to the Washington State Health Department.

The vast majority of those infected have been school-aged children, according to Paul Throne, manager of the Washington State Immunization Program. Of the school-aged children infected in this outbreak, 87 percent were up to date on their mumps vaccinations, Throne said Tuesday, but lower vaccination rates among school-aged children in general may be contributing to the growth of the outbreak.

Despite the large number of mumps …read more