Murray Lerner, filmmaker who captured Dylan “going electric” at Newport Folk Festival, dead at 90

Jason Kempin/Getty ImagesMurray Lerner, the filmmaker whose 1967 documentary Festival features footage of Bob Dylan‘s historic “electric” performance at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival, died Saturday of kidney failure at the age of 90, Variety reports. Lerner’s son, Noah, a writer and producer for HBO, says his father passed away at his home in Long Island City, New York, after being ill for about three months.

“He was a complete filmmaker,” Noah tells Variety. “A cinematographer first and foremost, but someone who also wrote, edited, produced, and directed.”

