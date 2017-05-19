Music-filled special marking “Rolling Stone” magazine’s 50th anniversary to air on ABC in 2018

Courtesy of Wenner MediaRolling Stone magazine will turn 50 years old this November. To celebrate the milestone, the famous music and pop culture publication is planning a three-hour television special that’ll air live from New York City early next year on ABC. Rolling Stone 50 will feature live performances, short films, celebrity appearances and much more.

The show, which will premiere Wednesday, February 7, will take a look at the impact Rolling Stone has had as an outlet for the coverage of music, film, TV, politics and many other cultural topics. The program will include unique …read more