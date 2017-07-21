Music from Princess Diana’s faves Elton, Diana, Lionel & Celine on display in Buckingham Palace this summer

TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty ImagesElton John, Rod Stewart, Celine Dion and Diana Ross will all be playing the Palace this summer: Buckingham Palace, that is. Their music is part of a special commemorative exhibit paying tribute to the late Princess Diana.

According to the Times of London, the exhibit is located in the Music Room, one of the State Rooms you can visit as part of Buckingham Palace’s annual summer opening hours, which start Saturday and run through October 1. Diana’s sons, Harry and William, have chosen some of their …read more