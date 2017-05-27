Musicians & others react to Gregg Allman’s death

Rick Diamond/GABB14/Getty Images for Blackbird ProductionsIt didn’t take long for the music world to react the Saturday’s death of Gregg Allman, who died at age 69. Here are some of the reactions from a variety of notable artists:

“Rest in peace Greg Allman peace and love to all the family,” Ringo Starr tweeted.

Rest in peace Greg Allman peace and love to all the family 😎✌️🌟💖🎶🎵🎶🎵☮️🌺🌹 — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) May 27, 2017

Cher, who was married to Allman from 1975 to 1979 and gave birth to son Elijah Blue Allman, tweeted a <a class="colorbox" …read more