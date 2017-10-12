My Publication!: The Who’s Roger Daltrey to release memoir in fall 2018

ABC/Randy HolmesThe Who‘s Pete Townshend published an autobiography called Who I Am in 2012, and now his band mate Roger Daltrey is getting ready to release a memoir of his own.

The book — which will look at the Who frontman’s solo career, as well as the five decades he’s spent with the legendary British rock group — is scheduled to hit stores in the fall of 2018.

Daltrey was a sheet metal worker when he founded the group that would become The Who in 1961, eventually recruiting bassist John Entwistle, guitarist Townshend and drummer Keith Moon to round …read more


