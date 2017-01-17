My Sweet George: New George Harrison Vinyl Box Set and Extended Version of 1980 Memoir Due in February

UMeGeorge Harrison‘s family is preparing some special releases to mark what would have been the late guitar legend’s 74th birthday next month: a vinyl box set featuring remastered versions of his 12 studio albums, an expanded edition of his 1980 memoir I Me Mine and a specially-themed turntable.

George Harrison — The Vinyl Collection features 180-gram versions of all of the ex-Beatle‘s solo efforts, from 1968’s Wonderwall to the posthumously-released 2002 album Brainwashed. The box set includes Harrison’s classic 1970 triple LP All Things Must Pass, as well as the double-disc 1992 concert album Live in Japan. …read more


