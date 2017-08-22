Mysterious ways: U2 sends fans cryptic letter teasing upcoming announcement

ABC/Randy HolmesA number of U2 fans have posted photos on their Twitter feeds of an enigmatic letter they received from the band on Monday that appears to be teasing a forthcoming announcement from the Irish rockers.

As Pitchfork and the AtU2.com fan site are reporting, the letter features the text from a page from poet William Blake‘s Songs of Innocence and of Experience — which inspired the titles of U2’s latest and upcoming albums — with certain words blacked out by the silhouetted image of a male and female …read more


