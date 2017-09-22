Nancy Wilson’s new band, Roadcase Royale, releases debut album “First Things First” today

Credit: Loud & Proud RecordsNancy Wilson’s rock and roll heart is still beating, but with a soulful twist.

Wilson, founding member and guitarist for Rock and Roll Hall-of-Famers Heart, has teamed up with R&B singer Liv Warfield, a former member of Prince’s New Power Generation, to form Roadcase Royale. The band’s debut album, the aptly-named First Things First, comes out today.

Roadcase Royale also features lead guitarist and Prince protégé Ryan Waters and three other Heart members: keyboardist Chris Joyner, drummer Ben Smith, and bassist Dan Rothchild, the latter of whom produced the album.

Wilson tells ABC Radio the members all have a …read more


