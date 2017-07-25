Nancy Wilson’s new band, Roadcase Royale, releasing debut album, “First Things First,” in September

Loud & Proud RecordsRoadcase Royale, Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson‘s new band with former Prince backing singer Liv Warfield, will release its debut album, First Things First, on September 22.

As previously reported, Roadcase Royale also includes two other Heart alums — keyboardist Chris Joyner and drummer Ben Smith — as well as guitarist Ryan Waters, a one-time Prince protegee.

“Roadcase Royale is a band I’ve always wanted to be in,” says Wilson. “We all write and create songs as a unit. It’s an inspired democracy. Liv and Ryan both bring a whole new level of …read more