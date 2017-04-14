Narada Michael Walden working on new albums by Journey’s Neal Schon, Santana drummer Cindy Blackman Santana

JoeL Angelo Margolis; Robert Knight; Andrew Lepley/RedfernsAcclaimed drummer and Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Narada Michael Walden reveals that he’s working on a variety of interesting projects, including new albums by Journey guitarist Neal Schon and Santana drummer Cindy Blackman Santana, Carlos‘ wife.

Walden says he’s about halfway through producing a new Schon album that will “showcase Neal as a virtuoso instrumentalist in a new way.” Walden also reports that he’s “written six or seven songs [for the project], and the rest will be covers.”

He adds, “It’s really powerful music.”

Walden also is writing and producing tracks for