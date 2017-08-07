Nashville mayor opens up after son’s overdose: ‘We can never replace our child’

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for T.J. Martell Foundation(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — Nashville Mayor Megan Barry, whose son died of an apparent overdose in July, opened up about his death for the first time on Monday in an emotional news conference, hoping to use the tragedy to raise awareness to the growing opioid epidemic in the U.S.

“I don’t want to let his death define his life, but we have to have a frank conversation about how he died,” she said about her son, 22-year-old Max Barry. She referred to his past struggles with drugs and his treatment in a rehab program last summer.

