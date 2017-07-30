Nashville mayor’s son dies of apparent overdose

Pontuse/Thinkstock(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — Nashville Mayor Megan Barry said Sunday that her only child, 22-year-old Max Barry, has died of an apparent drug overdose.

A statement released by the mayor and her husband, Bruce Barry, said their son died in Denver on Saturday night.

“Early this morning, we received news that no parents should ever have to hear. Our son Max suffered from an overdose and passed away. We cannot begin to describe the pain and heartbreak that comes with losing our only child. Our son was a kind soul full of life and love for his …read more


