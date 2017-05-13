Nearly 1,000 sick with norovirus at 32 schools in northern California’s Yolo County

Google Maps(NEW YORK) — Nearly 1,000 students, teachers and staff in 32 schools in northern California’s Yolo County have contracted the gastrointestinal illness norovirus, the county announced Friday.

Norovirus GI illness is on the rise in Yolo County. Take precautions to avoid and prevent the spread: https://t.co/FepPON7OxE

— Yolo PIO (@YoloPIO) May 12, 2017

“Over 952 students, teachers and staff are sick with stomach cramps, vomiting and/or diarrhea in schools throughout Yolo County,” the county said in a press release, citing the findings of the Yolo County Health & Human Services Agency.

“The number of sick people is …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462