Nearly 1,000 sick with norovirus at 32 schools in northern California’s Yolo County

Google Maps(NEW YORK) — Nearly 1,000 students, teachers and staff in 32 schools in northern California’s Yolo County have contracted the gastrointestinal illness norovirus, the county announced Friday.

Norovirus GI illness is on the rise in Yolo County. Take precautions to avoid and prevent the spread: https://t.co/FepPON7OxE — Yolo PIO (@YoloPIO) May 12, 2017

“Over 952 students, teachers and staff are sick with stomach cramps, vomiting and/or diarrhea in schools throughout Yolo County,” the county said in a press release, citing the findings of the Yolo County Health & Human Services Agency.

