Nearly 77 million served water from contaminated systems, report says

MIXA next/iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — In 2015, more than 76 million Americans were served by community water systems that had some reported drinking water violations, including more than 18 million people receiving water with too much lead and copper, according to new report released today by the environmental advocacy group Natural Resources Defense Council.

The report highlights different groups of contaminants reported in public drinking water and the increased risks for the strained and aging systems of smaller communities, just as proposed cuts to drinking water programs loom at the Environmental Protection Agency.

“There’s a two-tiered drinking water system in this nation and rural …read more


