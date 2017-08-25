Need to rest: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers postpone two shows as Petty battles laryngitis

Credit: Joel BernsteinTom Petty has been battling laryngitis this week, which has forced him and his band The Heartbreakers to postpone two dates of their 40th anniversary tour. After pushing back their August 23 show in Berkeley, California, to this Monday, August 28, Petty and company now are rescheduling their concert tonight in Sacramento.

According to a message on Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center website, a new date will be announced “as soon as possible.” The venue is asking fans to hang on to their tickets, which will …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462