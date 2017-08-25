Need to rest: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers postpone two shows as Petty battles laryngitis

Credit: Joel BernsteinTom Petty has been battling laryngitis this week, which has forced him and his band The Heartbreakers to postpone two dates of their 40th anniversary tour. After pushing back their August 23 show in Berkeley, California, to this Monday, August 28, Petty and company now are rescheduling their concert tonight in Sacramento.

According to a message on Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center website, a new date will be announced “as soon as possible.” The venue is asking fans to hang on to their tickets, which will …read more