Neighborhood holds Halloween party in May for boy with rare condition

Heather Keil (CASTAIC, Calif.) — A California boy received an early birthday present on Sunday, when his neighborhood celebrated his favorite fall holiday five months early.

Carter Sarkar suffers from Sanfilippo syndrome, a rare metabolism disorder in which the body cannot break down sugar molecules. There is no cure, and Carter’s life expectancy is mid-to-late teenage years.

On Sunday, Carter’s family, friends and community trick-or-treated in May for his Halloween-themed party, just days before his fifth birthday.

“With where is he right now, he’s still speaking and walking … we are trying to make as many memories as we possibly can,” mom Jen …read more