Neil Diamond Reveals What’s “Behind the Lyrics” of “Sweet Caroline” on “The Tonight Show”

Neil Diamond performs on “The Tonight Show” Nov. 29, 2016; Andrew Lipovsky/NBCWe finally learned the “truth” behind the lyrics of Neil Diamond‘s classic song “Sweet Caroline,” courtesy of The Tonight Show‘s Jimmy Fallon.

In a recorded segment called “Behind the Lyrics,” Fallon had the a few artists, including Diamond, reveal the supposedly true stories behind their biggest hits.

Diamond admitted that even though his 1969 hit claims “good times never seemed so good,” he was actually lying.

“Have you ever spent an afternoon popping bubble wrap?” he asked before exclaiming, “Now that’s a good time!”

John Legend and Michael Bublé also appeared …read more