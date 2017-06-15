Neil Young announces departure from annual Bridge School Benefit Concerts; 2017 show is off

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty ImagesNeil Young has hosted the Bridge School Benefit Concert for the past 30 years, to support the school for students with severe physical and speech impairments founded by his ex-wife Pegi, who was looking for a proper educational environment for the couple’s son, Ben.

But Neil Young has announced that he will no longer be hosting the concert, and at least for this year, for the first time since 1987, the all-star, acoustic fundraiser is off.

In separate letters from Neil and Pegi, who split in 2014 when Neil filed for divorce, posted to The …read more


